Minister Etela Rajender, KTR inspects Coronavirus facility at Gachibowli

To provide treatment to Coronavirus positive patients, China has built a 1000 bed hospital within a short span. Following China, the Telangana government has decided to set up a Coronavirus facility at Gachibowli stadium in Hyderabad.

The sports centre at Gachibowli has been renovated into a 1500 beds hospital to treat Coronavirus patients exclusively, and the works are going on at rapid speed. The state health minister, Etela Rajender and IT minister KT Rama Rao has inspected the ongoing works at the stadium on Tuesday.





.@TelanganaHealth Minister Sri @Eatala_Rajender and Municipal Administration Minister @KTRTRS inspected the new #Coronavirus hospital getting ready at Gachibowli. pic.twitter.com/gFwEMxeX6k — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) April 7, 2020





This new facility is brought into action as the number of Coronavirus positives cases are increasing day by day across the state. Later, the ministers also visited Bhaskar medical college in Moinabad.

During the visit, Minister KTR, and Etela examined all wards in the hospital. Speaking on the occasion, Etela Rajender said that COVID-19 hospital with 1500 beds is getting ready to tackle virus spread in the state. He further noted that 22 other medical colleges have also been converted into full COVID-19 hospitals for the treatment of Coronavirus victims.