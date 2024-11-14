Live
- AI Model Detects Residual Brain Tumors in 10 Seconds, Offers Real-Time Surgical Guidance
- Reliance and Disney Complete JV Deal to Strengthen Entertainment Presence in India
- UP Govt Agrees to Protesters’ Demand, PCS Exam to Be Held in One Day
- Trump’s Social Security Tax Promise Faces Hurdles: What Retirees Need to Know
- Strict Action Needed Against Attacks on Government Employees - Retired Employees
- Hyundai Motor India Limited Announces 2024 Edition of ‘Hyundai Always Around’ Campaign
- Minister for Environment, Forests, and Endowments Celebrates Karthika Pournami and Guru Nanak Jayanti
- World Quality Day: Hindustan Zinc Reaffirms Commitment to Superior Product Quality & Innovation
- Grand Kartika Purnima Celebrations at Nagar Kurnool’s Saraswati Shishu Mandir
- Children’s day celebrations, Karnataka remnisences on Nehru’s contributions
Just In
Minister for Environment, Forests, and Endowments Celebrates Karthika Pournami and Guru Nanak Jayanti
On November 15th, Mrs. Konda Surekha, Minister for Environment, Forests, and Devadaya Charities of the Telangana Government, extended her warm greetings to the public in honor of two significant occasions: Kartika Poornami and Guru Nanak Jayanti.
On November 15th, Mrs. Konda Surekha, Minister for Environment, Forests, and Devadaya Charities of the Telangana Government, extended her warm greetings to the public in honor of two significant occasions: Kartika Poornami and Guru Nanak Jayanti.
In her address, Minister Surekha highlighted the importance of Kartika Poornami, a festival cherished by devotees of Lord Shiva. She noted the significant cultural impact of the collective Kartika Deepotsavam organized by the Telangana government, which is being celebrated in temples across the seven states and is known for spreading spiritual auras. The minister expressed her hope that the Deeparadhana performed on this auspicious day brings good fortune to all.
Additionally, the minister conveyed her heartfelt greetings to the Sikh community on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, which also falls on November 15th. She described this day as sacred for Sikhs, emphasizing its themes of equality, tolerance, love, spirituality, and service. Minister Surekha reflected on Guru Nanak's teachings, particularly the reminder to first address internal vices before seeking to conquer the external world, calling them an inspiring guide for all.
Through these celebrations, Minister Surekha underscored the importance of fostering unity, spirituality, and moral values in society.