Minister for Environment, Forests, and Endowments Celebrates Karthika Pournami and Guru Nanak Jayanti

On November 15th, Mrs. Konda Surekha, Minister for Environment, Forests, and Devadaya Charities of the Telangana Government, extended her warm greetings to the public in honor of two significant occasions: Kartika Poornami and Guru Nanak Jayanti.

In her address, Minister Surekha highlighted the importance of Kartika Poornami, a festival cherished by devotees of Lord Shiva. She noted the significant cultural impact of the collective Kartika Deepotsavam organized by the Telangana government, which is being celebrated in temples across the seven states and is known for spreading spiritual auras. The minister expressed her hope that the Deeparadhana performed on this auspicious day brings good fortune to all.

Additionally, the minister conveyed her heartfelt greetings to the Sikh community on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, which also falls on November 15th. She described this day as sacred for Sikhs, emphasizing its themes of equality, tolerance, love, spirituality, and service. Minister Surekha reflected on Guru Nanak's teachings, particularly the reminder to first address internal vices before seeking to conquer the external world, calling them an inspiring guide for all.

Through these celebrations, Minister Surekha underscored the importance of fostering unity, spirituality, and moral values in society.