Minister G Jagadish Reddy visits containment area in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy informed that the State government has been taking planned and perfect measures to control the corona pandemic in the erstwhile Nalgonda district.



Along with District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil and MLA Bhoopal Reddy, he toured containment zone Meer Bagh area in Nalgonda town on Saturday. He inspected the lockdown situation in the colony and interacted with the locals.

Later speaking to the media, Jagadish appreciated the public support to the ongoing

lockdown and urged them to extend the same support for some more days to put an end to the virus.

He expressed pleasure over a report that no new corona positive cases were registered in Nalgonda and Suraypet districts for the past 16 days.

The governments will take steps as per the direction of World Health Organization top control the corona pandemic, he added. The health department staff has been carrying out house-to-house survey to identify corona patients and persons tested positive will be sent to isolation wards, he added.

The Minister was accompanied by Rajya Sabha Member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Municipal Chairman Saidi Reddy, Vice-Chairman A Ramesh Goud, DSP Venkateshwar Reddy and health department officials and staff.