Minister hands over Rs 50K to kin of blast injured victims

Hyderabad: Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha on Tuesday distributed Rs 50,000 each to each of the families of the victims who were injured in Pashamylaram accident. The Minister assured all help to the families giving his mobile number.

The Health Minister started distributing immediate assistance of Rs 50,000 to the family members of the victims who were undergoing treatment at Pranam Hospital and Panacea Hospitals on Tuesday. The Minister, who reached Dhruva Hospital, once again inquired about the health condition of the patients. The minister inquired about the accommodation and food arrangements for the affected family members.

The Minister visited the family members of those injured in the Pashamilaram accident and undergoing treatment at Pranam Hospital. The Minister wrote down his contact number on paper and handed over to the affected family members. The minister advised them to call him in case of any problem. The minister instructed the officials to arrange accommodation and food facilities for the affected family members until the treatment is completed. The minister was accompanied by Health Secretary Christina Z Chongtu, Commissioner Dr Ajay Kumar, Sangareddy Additional Collector Chandrasekhar and other senior officials. The minister spoke to the affected family members and noted down their details.