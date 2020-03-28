Minister Harish Rao distributes masks, gloves to sanitation workers in Siddipet

Minister Harish Rao on Saturday distributed masks and gloves to the sanitation workers in Siddipet. Harish Rao who got down from his vehicle on seeing the sanitation workers at Ponnala expressed anger for not wearing the masks.

Later, he instructed the Commissioner, K Srinivas Reddy to distribute the masks and gloves to the workers. Rao asked the workers to put on gloves and masks while working in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak and also suggested the workers not to come out of their homes without wearing masks.

The minister vented out anger on the municipal officials for not directing the sanitation workers on the usage of masks and gloves.