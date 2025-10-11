Minister inquires into allegations of stale laddus in Vemulawada Temple

Hyderabad: Endowments Minister Konda Surekha on Friday inquired about the Vemulawada laddu incident and sought explanation on the Laddu issue and directed the officials to be careful so that no mistakes are repeated.

The Minister directed the officials to send a detailed report on the reports that Vemulawada Temple authorities were giving stale Laddus to the devotees. The Temple Executive Officer L Ramadevi gave complete details regarding the incident. She clarified that a letter was written to the food safety officials in the wake of the allegations made against the Laddu. She further said that no mistake was made anywhere. However, it was stated that steps were being taken as part of the process to respect the sentiments of the devotees. Minister Konda Surekha asked the officials to be careful so that no mistakes were made. The Minister gave instructions to take action against those who were spreading propaganda in matters related to the prestige of the temple.

The temple EO has written to the food safety officer to regularly take samples of the Laddu and give their reports. The letter said, “As part of the development works of Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy, the central warehouse stores for storing raw materials related to the temple and the premises for making prasadams were shifted from the present location to the area around Sri Bheemeswara Temple. Therefore, as part of the newly converted Central Godown stores and Prasad preparation departments, are requested to come to this temple once a week to collect samples of the raw materials used for the same and the raw materials purchased through the Central Godown and submit a report.

You are requested to confirm through the register that you are coming to this temple to collect samples.” The EO has also sent a sample of the Laddu and urged the food safety officer to send a report on this.