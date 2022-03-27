Minister Jagadish Reddy interacting with women of the ashram in Durajpally on Sunday

Suryapet: Minister for Energy Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy has called for caring for old age people with love. He said old age is another childhood in human life and a few good words are enough to bring cheer to the face of veterans.

The Minister attended a puja programme held at the Vivekananda Old Age Home located at Durajpally in the Suryapet constituency. He warmly greeted the inmates of the ashram who actively took part in the programme. After puja, he made enquiries about their well-being and health conditions.

Speaking on this occasion, he expressed his concern over the growing trend of leaving elders in old age homes and ashrams. He observed that family disputes and nucleus family culture were showing a serious impact on the state of elders who need a lot of care and affection in the fag-end of their lives. He strongly wished that old age should not be a curse to anyone.

Elder women in the ashram thanked Jagadish Reddy profusely for sparing some time to spend with them.

Ashram administrators Savarala Satyanarayana, Bommidi Lakshmi Narayana, Municipal Chairman Perumalla Annapurna, Zilla Parishad Vice-Chairman G Venkat Narayana Goud and others were present.