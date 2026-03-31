Minister Jupally praises officials as Nirmal bags national awards

Khanapur: State Prohibition, Excise and Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao said that national-level awards are a true reflection of the dedication and hard work of government officials.

He made these remarks after Nirmal district received prestigious Skoch Awards at the national level.

District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav, along with Khanapur MLA Vedma Bhojju Patel, met the Minister in Hyderabad on Monday to brief him about the achievement.

The Minister appreciated the collective efforts of district officials and the cooperation of the public in securing national recognition.

He described the achievement as a matter of great pride for the district and lauded the effective implementation of innovative programmes such as Ponikivana and Erpadu Amma Rakshita.

He urged officials to continue working with the same commitment to bring further accolades to the district.

On the occasion, Collector Abhilasha Abhinav expressed gratitude to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Seethakka, and Damodar Rajanarasimha for their encouragement and guidance in implementing innovative initiatives.

Among those present were DRDO Vijayalakshmi, District Medical and Health Officer Rajender, and other officials.