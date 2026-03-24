Minister Jupally reviews situation at Basara IIIT, urges dialogue amid student protests

Jupally Krishna Rao, Minister-in-charge for the combined Adilabad district, held a high-level review meeting in Hyderabad on Monday to assess the prevailing situation at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (Basara IIIT) in Nirmal district following recent student protests and the subsequent declaration of holidays.

During the meeting, the university’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Goverdhan and OSD Murali Darshan briefed the Minister on the developments within the campus and outlined the reasons behind the students’ agitation. The Vice-Chancellor informed that holidays had been declared as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in view of the unrest.

Officials explained the sequence of events that led to the protests and highlighted the key demands raised by students. The Minister reviewed the situation in detail and sought clarity on steps taken by the administration to address the concerns.

Addressing the issue, Jupally Krishna Rao urged students, whom he described as highly talented, not to jeopardise their promising futures by engaging in protests driven by impulse. He emphasised that all grievances should be resolved through dialogue and assured that the government remained committed to protecting students’ interests.

The Minister also made it clear that there would be no compromise on improving infrastructure and maintaining academic standards at the institution. He directed the Vice-Chancellor to take immediate steps to restore normalcy on campus and to reassure both students and their parents.

He further stated that he would visit the institute after the ongoing Assembly sessions to interact directly with students and assess the situation on the ground.