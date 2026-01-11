Minister Komatireddy slams media campaign against woman officers

Hyderabad: Telangana Roads & Buildings (R&B) Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has strongly condemned what he described as a deliberate campaign on social media and certain television channels to malign women officers with baseless and objectionable reports.

He made it clear that ministers have no role in the transfer of IAS officers and urged the media to act responsibly, keeping in mind the emotional and social impact of such reporting on officers and their families.

He denied the allegations against ministers and women IAS officers.

“Write whatever you want about me, I can handle it. But please don’t write whatever you want about women officers,” Komatireddy Venkat Reddy requested the media.

Speaking to the media on Saturday at his Ministers’ Quarter, Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that everyone has a family. He said that biased writings are not good. He said that it is unfortunate to spread bad news about a woman IAS officer. “You are all my old friends in the media. You all know about me.

However, I am being mentally tortured like this. I was half dead when my son died. It would have been better if I had left politics then. But after that, I have set up a foundation in my son’s name and am helping the poor”, the Minister said.



