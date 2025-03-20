Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy criticises KTR, questions his political credentials

Hyderabad : Telangana Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy launched a scathing attack on BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), questioning his political credentials and alleging that he holds no merit beyond being the son of former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

Venkat Reddy remarked, “KTR lacks even the basic understanding of politics. Apart from being KCR’s son, he has no qualifications or achievements of his own. His rise in politics is solely due to his father’s influence.”

Drawing a comparison between KTR and Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Venkat Reddy asserted that the latter had earned his position through hard work and dedication. “Revanth Reddy has climbed the political ladder step by step, emerging as a true leader from a farmer’s background,” he stated.

Furthermore, the minister took issue with KTR’s remarks about Congress leaders, warning him against mentioning the names of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. “KTR is not in a position to take the names of Rahul Gandhi or Sonia Gandhi,” he declared.