Live
- Betting apps case: Police complete interrogation, summon Vishnupriya and Ritu Choudhary again
- Reventh Government ignored Former Supreme Court Judgement, Dr. Pabbathi Srikrishna Mala Mahanadu National President
- Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy criticises KTR, questions his political credentials
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy distributes job appointment letters, calls for Sstate’s rebuilding
- Gujarat Budget 2025: Smartphone subsidy scheme for farmers gets financial boost
- MCA honours Dilip Vengsarkar and Diana Edulji with Lifetime Achievement Award
- Abhishek Bachchan receives warm welcome in Dublin, gets huge support to promote ETPL
- SC orally hints at transfer of trial in Kerala gold smuggling case to Karnataka
- Govt to set up committee to increase revenue through Maharashtra State Lottery: Ajit Pawar
- Sber500 invites applications for new startup accelerator programme
Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy criticises KTR, questions his political credentials
Telangana Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy launched a scathing attack on BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), questioning his political credentials and alleging that he holds no merit beyond being the son of former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).
Hyderabad : Telangana Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy launched a scathing attack on BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), questioning his political credentials and alleging that he holds no merit beyond being the son of former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).
Venkat Reddy remarked, “KTR lacks even the basic understanding of politics. Apart from being KCR’s son, he has no qualifications or achievements of his own. His rise in politics is solely due to his father’s influence.”
Drawing a comparison between KTR and Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Venkat Reddy asserted that the latter had earned his position through hard work and dedication. “Revanth Reddy has climbed the political ladder step by step, emerging as a true leader from a farmer’s background,” he stated.
Furthermore, the minister took issue with KTR’s remarks about Congress leaders, warning him against mentioning the names of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. “KTR is not in a position to take the names of Rahul Gandhi or Sonia Gandhi,” he declared.