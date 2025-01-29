  • Menu
Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy Criticizes Bandi Sanjay’s Remarks on Gaddar

Telangana Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has strongly criticized BJP leader Bandi Sanjay for his comments on revolutionary balladeer Gaddar.

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has strongly criticized BJP leader Bandi Sanjay for his comments on revolutionary balladeer Gaddar. He questioned whether Bandi Sanjay had played any role in the Telangana movement, unlike Gaddar, who actively traveled across villages, singing and awakening the people.
"Gaddar dedicated his life to the cause of Telangana. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to him after his passing. As a Union Minister, Bandi Sanjay should refrain from making such remarks," Komatireddy said.
Gaddar, a prominent figure in the Telangana struggle, used his songs to inspire people and played a crucial role in the movement. His contributions were widely recognized across political lines. Komatireddy’s remarks highlight the ongoing political tensions between the Congress and the BJP in Telangana.
