Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy Hands Over ₹2.5 Lakh LOC for Medical Assistance

Telangana Roads & Buildings and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy handed over a Letter of Credit (LOC) worth ₹2,50,000 to Pokala Sravan Kumar, S/o Venkayya of Ellareddigudem village, Nalgonda district, towards financial assistance for a major intestinal surgery. The aid was sanctioned under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) following the appeal made by Sravan Kumar to the Minister.

The Minister personally handed over the LOC to the beneficiary at the Secretariat on Tuesday and wished him a speedy recovery and good health.

“I am glad that the government could extend support to you and your family. The people’s government will always stand by the underprivileged in their time of need. I wish Sravan Kumar and his family good health and happiness,” Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said on the occasion.