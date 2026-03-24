Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy Responds to MLAs’ Questions on Road and Traffic Issues

The Roads and Buildings Minister, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, has stated that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed elevated corridor between LB Nagar and Hayathnagar will be prepared once the project is included in the Central Government’s annual plan.

The issue was raised during the Question Hour of the Legislative Assembly’s budget session by Kasireddy Narayana Reddy, who highlighted severe traffic congestion along the Hyderabad–Vijayawada National Highway stretch between LB Nagar and Hayathnagar. He also urged the government to construct foot overbridges beyond Ramoji Film City to improve pedestrian safety.

Meanwhile, Tandoor MLA Manohar Reddy expressed concern over the poor condition of roads in his constituency, calling for urgent repairs.

LB Nagar MLA Sudheer Reddy thanked the Minister for securing approval for a flyover at Panama, located beyond LB Nagar.

Responding to the concerns, the Minister said the government is working on a comprehensive strategy to ease traffic congestion across the city.