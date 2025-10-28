Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy Urges Centre to Ease Moisture Norms and Hike MSP for Telangana Cotton Farmers

In a significant move to support cotton farmers hit by unseasonal rains, Telangana Roads & Buildings and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday met Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) Chairman and Managing Director Lalit Kumar Gupta in Mumbai and sought immediate intervention to ease procurement conditions and enhance support to farmers.

During the hour-long meeting, the Minister briefed the CCI chief on the distress faced by cotton growers across Telangana due to heavy rains, pest attacks, and quality losses. He urged the corporation to relax the moisture content limit from the present 8–12 per cent to 14 per cent, in view of the prevailing weather conditions.

“The recent untimely rains and cyclonic impact have raised moisture levels in harvested cotton, making it impossible for farmers to meet the current FAQ standards. CCI should immediately allow up to 14 per cent moisture to prevent further losses,” the Minister said.









Calling for a revision of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) to reflect rising cultivation costs, Minister Komatireddy also requested the CCI to expand its procurement centres to all cotton-growing districts to check exploitation by private traders. He further sought a special relief package for farmers affected by pink bollworm pest attacks and heavy rains, and urged early release of pending dues from previous procurement seasons.

The Minister also suggested setting up modern moisture testing facilities at market yards to bring transparency and fairness in procurement.

CCI Chairman Lalit Kumar Gupta reportedly assured the Minister that the concerns of Telangana farmers would be taken up with the Union Government for appropriate action.

Minister Komatireddy was accompanied by Jadcherla MLA Anirudh Reddy during the meeting.