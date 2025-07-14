Minister Konda Surekha Inaugurates Grand Pancha Kundatmaka Rudra Pashupata Homam in Jogulamba Gadwal

Jogulamba Gadwal: As part of the sacred Pancha Kunda Rudra Pashupata Homam, Minister for Endowments Smt. Konda Surekha formally inaugurated the grand spiritual event today by lighting the ceremonial lamp (Jyoti Prajvalana). Speaking on the occasion, she emphasized the importance of such spiritual events and offered key assurances related to temple priests.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Konda Surekha stated that she would take up the issue of hiking salaries and benefits for temple priests with the Chief Minister and make all possible efforts to ensure suitable arrangements are made in this regard. Her commitment was well-received by the audience, especially among the priest community.

The Minister further highlighted the need to organize such spiritual and cultural programs across all districts, particularly for the upliftment and guidance of youth. She noted that rituals like these not only uphold spiritual traditions but also play a role in social harmony and cultural continuity.

The event was organized under the auspices of State President Vasudeva Sharma, Jogulamba Gadwal District President, and Selected Committee Member Chakravarthi Charyulu. The rituals were performed with great sanctity and grandeur under the leadership of Vedic scholars and Ritwiks.

The first day of the Homam witnessed an awe-inspiring fire invocation (Agni Prajvalana), marking the beginning of the ceremonies. The well-coordinated execution of rituals ensured that the inaugural day's proceedings were a resounding spiritual success.

Organizers informed that MLAs, MPs, and Ministers from various districts are expected to participate in tomorrow’s rituals, which will further elevate the significance of the event.

This multi-day sacred ritual is being conducted with a deep commitment to Vedic traditions, aiming not only for divine blessings but also for reinforcing cultural identity and community values across the region.