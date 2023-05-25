Minister KTR's UK and US tour culminates with massive investment inflow in Telangana

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao concluded his highly fruitful visit to the United Kingdom and the United States, marking remarkable achievements. Over the course of two weeks, Minister KTR engaged in more than 80 business meetings, participated in 5 sector-specific roundtable discussions and delivered speeches at 2 conferences. Notably, this exceptional tour led to significant investment commitments across diverse sectors, fostering the creation of approximately 42,000 jobs in Telangana.

During the trip, Minister KTR held over 80 meetings in prominent cities such as London (UK), New York, Washington DC, Houston, Henderson, and Boston (US), drawing substantial investments from major players. These investments spanned a wide range of sectors, including Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Emerging Technologies, IT and ITES, Media and Entertainment, Aerospace and Defense, Lifesciences, Medical Devices, Digital Solutions, Innovation and Data Centre, Automotive, and Electric Vehicles (EV). These endeavours reinforced Telangana's position as a globally sought-after investment hub.

A successful and extremely productive business trip to the UK and the US comes to an end!



✅ 2 Weeks

✅ 2 Countries

✅ 80+ Business Meetings

✅ 5 Round Table Meetings

✅ 2 Conferences

✅ Huge Investments across 10 Sectors

✅ Will Create over 42,000 Direct Jobs

✅ Expansion of… pic.twitter.com/8bzxc804PR — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) May 25, 2023

Renowned companies that announced investment and expansion plans during the tour included media powerhouse Warner Bros. Disney, healthcare technology leader Medtronic, asset management giant State Street, VXI Global Solutions (owned by Bain Capital), and the London Stock Exchange Group. Other significant announcements were made by global leaders such as DAZN (sports live streaming), Technip FMC (French American Oil and Gas company), AlliantGroup (top global consulting and financial firm), StemCures (specialist in stem cell therapy), Mondee (world's largest B2B2C Travel Marketplace and Technology Innovation Company), ZapCom Group (product engineering and solutions company), among others.



In addition to attending business meetings, Minister KTR actively participated in two major conferences. On May 12, in London, he delivered a keynote address at the 'Ideas for India' conference, highlighting the success of Telangana's development model to a global audience and emphasizing the need for India to adopt similar strategies. Furthermore, on May 22, the Minister presented a keynote address at the World Environmental and Water Resources Congress organized by the American Society of Civil Engineers in Henderson, Nevada. He showcased the achievements of Telangana's flagship water projects, Kaleshwaram and Mission Bhagiratha, receiving global recognition as an "Enduring Symbol of Engineering Progress and Partnership."

During the tour, Minister KTR actively participated in five roundtable discussions in the UK and the US, addressing various topics of importance. At the roundtable organized by the High Commissioner of India in London, he highlighted Telangana's remarkable progress over the past nine years, its rapidly growing economy, progressive industrial policies, and thriving innovation ecosystem in Hyderabad. At the investor roundtable meeting in New York, jointly hosted by the Consulate General of India and the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, Minister KTR expressed Telangana's readiness to serve as the ideal gateway for investors choosing India as their destination. Notably, at the aerospace and defence roundtable led by the Minister, he showcased the exceptional growth of Telangana's aerospace sector and private sector defence investments in the state, making Hyderabad the most preferred investment destination for US-based aerospace and defence corporations. The Minister also participated in roundtable discussions organized by the American Health Association (AHA) and the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

The tour's highlight was the significant boost to Telangana's vision of spreading IT across the state, as several companies expressed interest in investing in Tier-II cities following discussions with Minister KTR. He met with CEOs of over 30 NRI companies, emphasizing the growth potential of IT in Telangana's Tier-II cities and elaborating on the state government's initiatives. As a result, Sonata Software, a leading modernization engineering company, decided to expand to Nalgonda, adding 200 jobs to the soon-to-be-opened Nalgonda IT Tower. Additionally, 3M-ECLAT announced the establishment of an operations centre in Karimnagar, and Rite Software expressed intentions to expand operations to Warangal in the near future.

Minister KTR fondly reminisced about his successful business trip to the US in 2015, channelling the same enthusiasm and drive throughout this latest visit. His unwavering commitment and passion exemplify his outstanding accomplishments and contributions across various portfolios.

As Telangana prepares to commence the Telangana state formation decennial celebrations, the secured investments and the potential creation of 42,000 jobs serve as a testament to the remarkable progress achieved under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

Minister KTR expressed gratitude to the NRIs, the Indian diaspora, and his team for their support and dedication, contributing to the resounding success of the tour. The accompanying delegation included Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of the IT and Industries Department; E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Special Secretary for Investment Promotion & NRI Affairs; Dileep Konatham, Director of Telangana Digital Media Wing; Shakthi M Nagappan, CEO of Telangana Lifesciences; Praveen P.A., Director of Aerospace & Defence; Amarnath Reddy Atmakuri, Chief Relations Officer; and Venkata Sekhar, IPO, Invest Telangana.