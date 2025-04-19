Minister Ponguleti Launches Awareness Program on Bhu Bharati Act 2025 in Dharur; Promises Land Security for Farmers

Gadwa: A public awareness seminar on the Bhoobharati Act 2025 was organized today at the Tahsildar’s office premises in Dharur Mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district. Telangana State Revenue, Housing, and Information Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy attended the event as the chief guest and explained the significance of the newly introduced act, designed to ensure land security for farmers across the state.

Tense Moments Before the Event

Before the commencement of the seminar, a heated verbal altercation broke out between the followers of Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy and Congress Constituency In-Charge Saritha. The situation escalated into pushing and shoving. However, police intervened swiftly and brought the situation under control, allowing the program to proceed peacefully.

Minister Highlights Farmer Welfare

Addressing the gathering, Minister Ponguleti stated that the Bhoobharati Act 2025 has been enacted to rectify the challenges farmers previously faced with the Dharani portal system. He emphasized that the new law was crafted under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, in collaboration with ministers and MLAs, to provide assurance and security to every farmer in the state.

He revealed that pilot projects have already been initiated in four locations across the state to spread awareness and implement solutions to land-related disputes. The Minister explained that issues like mistakes in landowner names, survey numbers, and land extents – which previously required repeated office visits – will now be resolved under this new system. Farmers can now approach the Tahsildar, RDO, or District Collector directly without paying any bribe or intermediaries.

From May 1, officials will visit every revenue village to collect applications from farmers and provide on-the-spot solutions. Minister Ponguleti also mentioned that "Bhoodhaar" cards – akin to Aadhaar cards – will be issued for each parcel of land. He promised the resolution of 26,000 pending ‘Saada Bainama’ land cases under this act and assured that public, forest, and private lands would be clearly identified and secured.

He urged officials to conduct these meetings with sincerity and not as mere formalities. Highlighting welfare measures taken by the Revanth Reddy-led government, the Minister listed the distribution of fine rice since Ugadi, 200 units of free electricity, Rs. 500 LPG subsidy, and Rs. 500 bonus for fine grain procurement. He also announced the setting up of Integrated Schools in every constituency with a budget of Rs. 200 crore, and plans to make one crore women millionaires through empowerment schemes.

MP Mallu Ravi Commends Bhoobharati Act

Member of Parliament Dr. Mallu Ravi, speaking at the event, stated that the government had brought forth the Bhoobharati Act to eliminate the problems farmers were facing. He urged farmers in Jogulamba Gadwal district to utilize this act for securing their land ownership. He also announced housing development under the R&R scheme of the Jurala Project, and said 3,500 Indiramma houses were sanctioned for one constituency.

MLA Stresses Unity and Development

MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy urged all political leaders and officials to cooperate for the development of the constituency. He acknowledged the sanctioning of 3,500 Indiramma houses and requested an additional 1,000. He reminded everyone that while political power is temporary, development is permanent.

Collector Assures Land Dispute Resolution

District Collector B.M. Santhosh, speaking at the event, emphasized that the Bhoobharati Act will benefit every farmer by offering a direct resolution mechanism through revenue officers, rather than dragging issues through civil courts. He promised that Bhoodhaar cards would be issued for every acre of land, and applications filed under Sections 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8 would be examined and resolved efficiently.

He clarified that registration, mutation, succession, and inheritance issues would be handled under the new act, eliminating the need for Lok Adalat or court intervention. Revenue officials will visit each village to provide land dispute resolution services to the farmers.

Other Dignitaries Present

The program witnessed the participation of several prominent leaders and officials, including TSCBC Chairman Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Library Chairman Neeli Srinivasulu, Market Committee Chairman Nalla Hanmanthu, District SP Srinivasa Rao, Additional Collector Lakshminarayana, RDO Srinivasa Rao, Tahsildar Bhupal Reddy, and several local public representatives.