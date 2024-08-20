Live
- Impact of Heavy Rains on Alampur Constituency, Jogulamba Gadwal District
- Central Team Conducts Research on Navabrahma Temples in Alampur
- Heavy Rains Disrupt Connectivity in Alampur Taluka; Congress Spokesperson Criticizes Previous Government
- Ex ZP Chairperson Saritha Vehicle met with a road mishap
- Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy Emphasizes Vigilance Amid Heavy Rains, Calls for Special Meetings on Revenue Act
- Tireless Worker Rajiv Gandhi Honored on His Birth Anniversary
- MEIL deploys 2,000 HP hi-tech oil drilling rig for ONGC in Rajahmundry
- Strict Action if Negligence in Health Programs Continues, Warns DMHO Dr. Siddappa
- Rajiv Gandhi - The Pioneer of the Modern Technological Revolution, Mallu Ravi
- MEIL Deploys Advanced 2000 HP Oil Drilling Rig in Rajahmundry for ONGC
Just In
Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy Emphasizes Vigilance Amid Heavy Rains, Calls for Special Meetings on Revenue Act
Amid ongoing heavy rainfall across the state, Revenue, Information, Public Relations, and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has instructed district officials to remain vigilant over the next five days.
Gadwal: Amid ongoing heavy rainfall across the state, Revenue, Information, Public Relations, and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has instructed district officials to remain vigilant over the next five days. The minister also emphasized the need to organize special meetings with intellectuals and senior citizens at the district level to gather opinions on the new Revenue Act. Additionally, he directed the examination and prompt resolution of pending LRS and Dharani applications across the state.
On Tuesday, the Chief Secretary of Telangana, Shanti Kumari, held a video conference with district collectors from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat in Hyderabad. During the conference, Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy stated that with the likelihood of more rain over the next five days, collectors and district-level officials must stay alert to prevent loss of life and property. He stressed that officials should ensure no difficulties arise for the public or school students, suggesting that schools may be closed if necessary. The minister also advised identifying low-lying areas and making appropriate arrangements to safeguard them.
The minister further instructed that special meetings be held at the district level on the 23rd or 24th of this month with intellectuals, senior citizens, and senior officials to gather feedback on the newly proposed Revenue Act.