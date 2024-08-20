Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy Emphasizes Vigilance Amid Heavy Rains, Calls for Special Meetings on Revenue Act

Gadwal: Amid ongoing heavy rainfall across the state, Revenue, Information, Public Relations, and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has instructed district officials to remain vigilant over the next five days. The minister also emphasized the need to organize special meetings with intellectuals and senior citizens at the district level to gather opinions on the new Revenue Act. Additionally, he directed the examination and prompt resolution of pending LRS and Dharani applications across the state.

On Tuesday, the Chief Secretary of Telangana, Shanti Kumari, held a video conference with district collectors from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat in Hyderabad. During the conference, Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy stated that with the likelihood of more rain over the next five days, collectors and district-level officials must stay alert to prevent loss of life and property. He stressed that officials should ensure no difficulties arise for the public or school students, suggesting that schools may be closed if necessary. The minister also advised identifying low-lying areas and making appropriate arrangements to safeguard them.

The minister further instructed that special meetings be held at the district level on the 23rd or 24th of this month with intellectuals, senior citizens, and senior officials to gather feedback on the newly proposed Revenue Act.