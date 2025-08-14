Live
- 'Shikaras' in Bhopal Upper Lake soon: MP CM
- 25 Lakh Health Insurance: Who Should Consider It?
- Stoinis backs private investment in BBL, keeps focus firm on playing 2026 T20 WC
- VidsSave: The Ultimate Video Downloader for YouTube Videos Downloading
- CM Nitish Kumar conducts aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Bihar
- Indian Stock Market Rises Ahead of Independence Day 2025 | Market Holidays in August
- Nurse found hanging in Bengal hospital room, family alleges murder
- Independence Day 2025: Celebrate the Tricolour in Style with These Fashion-Forward Picks
- India can help reshape semiconductor and rare earth supply map in Southeast Asia
- Ownly Launches in Bengaluru: Affordable Food Delivery with Zero Commission for Restaurants
Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy urges measures amid heavy rains in Telangana
Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has emphasised the need for preventive measures to safeguard lives and property in light of forecasted heavy...
Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has emphasised the need for preventive measures to safeguard lives and property in light of forecasted heavy rainfall in Telangana. During a video conference with district collectors, he addressed the issue of impending storms and discussed relief efforts with Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao.
The Minister announced an allocation of ₹1 crore to each district for immediate relief activities. He also instructed officials on leave to return to duty, underlining the importance of vigilance in anticipation of the adverse weather conditions expected over the next three days.
During the conference, Minister Ponguleti sought updates from collectors regarding the situation in various districts, issuing directives focused on rescue operations in low-lying areas. He called for enhanced coordination between municipal authorities, traffic departments, and the Metro Water Board within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to effectively manage the anticipated challenges.