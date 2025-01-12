Live
Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Assures Justice in Distribution of Indiramma Houses and Ration Cards
Hyderabad : Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has assured eligible beneficiaries that there is no need to worry about the distribution of Indiramma houses and ration cards. Speaking to the media, the minister emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring that all deserving individuals receive their due benefits without any delays.
Addressing concerns, the minister pointed out that no ration cards were issued during the past five years under the BRS regime, which left many eligible families in distress. He assured that the Congress government would rectify this by distributing ration cards to all qualified beneficiaries.
“For newly married women, we are introducing provisions to update their names in the ration cards. Additionally, for those without land, we are actively discussing ways to address their housing needs,” said Ponnam Prabhakar.
He further added that vacant double-bedroom houses constructed under the previous schemes would also be allocated to beneficiaries through the Indiramma housing program, ensuring proper utilization of resources.
The minister’s statement has brought hope to many marginalized families waiting for government support. The Congress-led administration reiterated its focus on addressing public grievances and ensuring transparency in welfare initiatives.