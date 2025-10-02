Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Celebrates Vijayadashami and Advocates for Weaker Sections' Rights

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar participated in the Shami Puja at the Shiva temple, organised by the Husnabad Municipality, where he performed special pujas. Following the rituals, he also held special pujas at the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple.

During the event, the Minister took the opportunity to felicitate three candidates who had recently secured positions in a government group. Speaking to attendees, he remarked that Vijayadashami symbolises the triumph of good over evil, expressing his hope that "good should win over evil" and wishing everyone in Husnabad good fortune.

Minister Prabhakar further emphasised the importance of development across all sectors in the Husnabad constituency. He conveyed his prayers to the Goddess for more strength for the government and favourable rains, alongside health and happiness for the community. He extended his Vijayadashami greetings to the people of Husnabad while highlighting his visit to the significant Gidde Perumandla temple in Karimnagar district.

In his remarks, the Minister called for all political parties to support the Weaker Sections Bill in the Legislative Assembly. He recalled that the previous government's introduction of a 50% cap in the Panchayati Raj Act was enacted through special sessions and lamented that the Governor did not approve its removal. Prabhakar urged all parties that unified in support of the Legislative Assembly to submit affidavits to the court affirming their backing for the proposed increase in reservations for weaker sections.