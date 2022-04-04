Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar inspects arrangements for Sri Rama Navami fete in Bhadradri

Bhadrachalam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar along with Collector D Anudeep, ITDA Project Officer Potru Gowtham and others officials inspected arrangements for conduct of Sri Rama Navami celebrations at Lord Rama temple here on Monday.

He inspected Mithila Stadium where the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and consort Seetha and coronation programme on April 9 and 10 will be conducted. He also gave directions to the officials and told them to expedite the works.

Speaking to media persons, Minister Ajay appealed for the coordination of all the departments for the success of the events. He asked the officials to make elaborate arrangement for the security of the CM and other VIPs. He ordered officials to set up drinking water facilities in every corner and make arrangement for the distribution of butter milk packets and waters packets to the devotees. He told the officials to set up parking points not to disturb the devotees in the temple town. He ordered the temple EO B Sivaji to setup more points for distributing free Talambralu in the temple town.