Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar takes bus ride in Khammam

Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar took a bus ride on Saturday. He travelled for Khammam to Kothagudem along with MP Nama Nageshwara Rao and MLA Ramulu Naik.

Later the minister wrote a letter to public representatives to travel in bus once in a month as a part of the Palle Pragati program.

He said that the government aim to run the TSRTC in profits. He further said that the government will soon launch he cargo buses and also assured to finish up the construction of bus stands to bring it to public use.