Minister Satyavathi Rathod inspects land for tribal varsity

Mulugu: The State is ready to hand over 169 acres government land, 115 acres assigned land and 50 acres of the forest land to establish Tribal University and now the onus is on the Central government to fulfill its assurance given to Telangana in accordance with the AP Reorganisation Act-2014, Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod said.

Speaking to media persons after inspecting the acquired land and the Youth Training Centre (YTC) here on Thursday, she said the State government has done what it needs to be done for establishing the tribal university. The YTC building can be used for makeshift administrative office and classrooms so that to commence varsity operations, she said. The MPs will raise the issue in the upcoming Parliament sessions, she added. Referring to the land acquisition, the Minister said that the government had credited Rs 15 crore to the account of ITDA project officer for the disbursal of compensation to the displaced of assigned lands. She found fault with the Centre for its step-motherly treatment to Telangana and advised the BJP leaders to stop criticising the Telangana government, and pursue with the BJP-led Centre to make tribal university happen. Mulugu MLA Seethakka, ZP chairman Kusuma Jagadish, District Collector Krishna Aditya, ITDA PO Hanmantu K Zendage and Additional Collector Adarsha Surabhi were among others present.

In another programme at Medaram, Satyavati Rathod told the officials to ensure all the facilities to the devotees turning to mini Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara. Reviewing the arrangements for the jatara, she predicted devotees to turn in good numbers to Medaram with the arrival of the coronavirus vaccine. Despite the availability of vaccines, medical officials need to be vigilant, she added. She told the officials to focus on the safety of the devotees who take a holy dip in the Jampannavagu (stream). She told the Irrigation officials to submit a comprehensive report on check dams on the stream.