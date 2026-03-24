Minister Seethakka counters BJP in budget debate, says govt allocated funds for welfare

Telangana Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka launched a sharp attack on BJP leaders, accusing them of making grandiose promises while failing to increase pensions for the differently-abled and widows over the past decade. During the Telangana Assembly session, BJP Legislative Party Leader Maheshwar Reddy criticised the Congress government. In response, Seethakka stated that, despite the lack of support from the Centre, her government is allocating significant funds for public welfare. She challenged BJP leaders, asking, “Even though there are eight BJP MPs from the state, isn’t it your responsibility to secure funds from the Centre?”

Seethakka recalled Rahul Gandhi’s leadership in opposing the Centre’s controversial "black laws" on agriculture, forcing their withdrawal. She criticised the government’s loan waivers, worth ₹16 lakh crore for industrialists, contrasting this with no loan waivers for farmers and no new ration cards issued. She accused BJP leaders of making false claims about interest-free loans, exposing their hypocrisy. The minister confirmed that ₹58,000 crore loans have been sanctioned under various schemes and affirmed the government’s efforts with its "Six Guarantees" welfare programme, including free electricity and "Indiramma Houses" costing ₹4.5 lakh crore.

She said despite financial constraints from previous policies, Seethakka said her administration remains committed to its promises. She highlighted that 470,000 women are now running their own businesses, working towards transforming one crore women into millionaires. She also condemned Maheshwar Reddy’s conduct, remarking that mocking the current government seems to be his sole prerogative