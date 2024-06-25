Minister Sridhar Babu encouraging sand mafia: BRS

Hyderabad: BRS leader Putta Madhu alleged on Monday that the Congress MLAs were looting natural resources and encouraging the sand and soil mafia in Manthani constituency. Addressing a press conference, Madhu alleged that Minister and Manthani MLA Sridhar Babu was encouraging the sand mafia in the constituency. “The authorities are mute spectators even as the sand is taken out illegally without following mining standards.

While the permission is for one lorry, the sand was being transported illegally by 100 lorries. The money owed to the government was going into the pockets of Sridhar Babu's family members. Sridhar Babu won as MLA by distributing Rs. 2000 per vote,” he said.