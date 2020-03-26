Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav makes a surprise visit to private hostels, warns management

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav made a surprise visit to private hostels in his constituency Sanath Nagar. He held a discussion with the hostel managements in SR Nagar, Ameerpet and Kukatpally.

He explained the management the problems being faced by the students after vacating the hostel and directed them not to force the students to vacate the hostels. Serious action will be initiated if anyone violating the norms, he said appealing them to cooperate with the government during the lockdown period.

The minister also visited nearby super market and noticed that the groceries are being sold at Rs 15 more compared to the market price. He warned the traders and shopkeepers on registering PD acts if found selling the goods at highter rates.

On Wednesday, the students were asked to vacate the hostels in the view of the lockdown. Following this, hundreds of people heading to various districts in Andhra Pradesh were stranded on the Garikapadu check-post as the police refused to allow them.