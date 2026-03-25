Minister Thummala Nageshwar Rao emphasises on oil palm cultivation

Thummala Nageswara Rao, Telangana’s Agriculture Minister, has urged farmers in the state to adopt crop diversification, highlighting the potential of oil palm cultivation. Speaking during the Assembly session on Wednesday, he stated that nearly 20 lakh acres in Telangana are suitable for oil palm farming.

Responding to questions raised by members during Question Hour, the minister said the government would soon collect detailed information on crops damaged by recent unseasonal rains. He added that an official announcement on the matter would be made shortly.

During the session, discussions were also held on the ‘Indiramma Houses’ scheme. Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy announced that double-bedroom houses completed under the 99-day action plan would soon be allotted to eligible beneficiaries. He noted that the government has comprehensive data on the total number of houses, including those completed and those still pending.

Meanwhile, MLA K. Venkataramana Reddy acknowledged that the scheme is beneficial for the poor but raised concerns about the quality of previously constructed houses. He alleged that substandard construction has left several units in a dilapidated condition and claimed that some unallocated houses are being misused for anti-social activities.

He urged the government to take prompt action to ensure that the houses are distributed to deserving beneficiaries without any external interference.