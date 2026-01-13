  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

Minister Thummala Nageshwar Rao inaugurates Manchukonda lift irrigation project in Khammam

  • Created On:  13 Jan 2026 12:47 PM IST
Minister Thummala Nageshwar Rao inaugurates Manchukonda lift irrigation project in Khammam
X

Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao has inaugurated the Manchukonda Lift Irrigation Project in the Khammam district. During the inauguration ceremony, the minister activated the motor at V. Venkatayapalem, officially dedicating the project to the nation.

The newly launched project is set to provide much-needed irrigation water to the Raghunathapalem and Khammam Urban mandals. As part of its operation, arrangements have been made to fill 35 tanks utilizing the Manchukonda lift irrigation system.

This initiative has been established to divert waters from the Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir and aims to support irrigation for two agricultural crops. Under the scheme, a total of 2,412 acres of farmland will benefit from the supply of irrigation water, significantly enhancing agricultural productivity in the region.

Tags

Manchukonda Lift Irrigation ProjectKhammam irrigation developmentTelangana agriculture and irrigationNagarjuna Sagar water diversionThummala Nageswara Rao
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Zoho Leaders Warn AI Is Pushing Tech Toward a Job-Light Future

Zoho leaders say rising AI productivity is shrinking tech teams, warning the industry may soon face a long-term decline in human jobs.

Zoho Leaders Warn AI Is Pushing Tech Toward a Job-Light Future

National News

More
Share it
X