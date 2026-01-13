Minister Thummala Nageshwar Rao inaugurates Manchukonda lift irrigation project in Khammam

Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao has inaugurated the Manchukonda Lift Irrigation Project in the Khammam district. During the inauguration ceremony, the minister activated the motor at V. Venkatayapalem, officially dedicating the project to the nation.

The newly launched project is set to provide much-needed irrigation water to the Raghunathapalem and Khammam Urban mandals. As part of its operation, arrangements have been made to fill 35 tanks utilizing the Manchukonda lift irrigation system.

This initiative has been established to divert waters from the Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir and aims to support irrigation for two agricultural crops. Under the scheme, a total of 2,412 acres of farmland will benefit from the supply of irrigation water, significantly enhancing agricultural productivity in the region.