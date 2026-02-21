Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao Inaugurates Evwaah Weavers Hub Exhibition in Financial District

Hyderabad, February 2026: Telangana State Agriculture, Handlooms & Textiles Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao inaugurated the Evvah – Weavers Hub exhibition at Firewater Neo Bar & Kitchen, Banquet hall -12th Level, Financial District, Nanakramguda on Saturday. The exhibition is being organized by socialite Alekhya Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that, handloom and silk hold a unique and prestigious place in Indian culture. He urged everyone to wear handloom garments more frequently and called for greater encouragement and support for handloom weavers.

Addressing the gathering, organizer Alekhya Reddy said the exhibition will continue until the 22nd of this month. She highlighted that the exposition features an exclusive collection of traditional and handcrafted textiles, with more than a thousand varieties of handloom sarees on display. The exhibition includes renowned weaves such as Varanasi, Banarasi, Kanchipuram Kanjeevaram, Gadwal, Pochampally and Mangalagiri sarees, representing the rich diversity of India’s handloom heritage.

Main social objective of the handloom exhibition to promote weavers and provide a market to the handloom industry. Through these exhibitions, we have been able to create good market for the weavers and their handloom woven ware. The exhibition motive is got pure silk & cotton products direct from weavers to costumer without merchant, She added.