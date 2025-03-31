Minister Uttam Kumar to flag off Telangana rice shipment to the Philippines from Kakinada port

Kakinada: Telangana's rice exports are set to reach a new milestone as Minister Uttam Kumar is scheduled to visit Kakinada port today to inaugurate a shipment of rice bound for the Philippines. This marks the first consignment under a trade agreement between the Telangana government and the Philippines.

As part of the agreement, Telangana has committed to exporting 8 lakh tonnes of rice to the Southeast Asian nation. In the initial phase, 12,500 tonnes of rice will be shipped from Kakinada port. This initiative is expected to strengthen trade ties between Telangana and the Philippines while providing a significant boost to the state's agricultural sector.

Minister Uttam Kumar will oversee the formal commencement of the shipment, highlighting Telangana's growing presence in the international rice export market. The agreement is seen as a major step towards expanding global trade opportunities for the state's agricultural produce.