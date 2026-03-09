Ministers highlight women’s role in agriculture at farmers’ fair

A grand two-day Mega Women Farmers’ Fair commenced on Sunday at the sports grounds of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU), Rajendranagar.

The event is being jointly organised by PJTSAU, Coromandel International Limited and the Telangana State Agriculture Department, in connection with International Women’s Day and the United Nations’ declaration of 2026 as the International Year of Women Farmers.

Nearly 6,000 women farmers, along with farmers, agricultural scientists, experts and students from across the state, participated in the inaugural programme. Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu and Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Dhanasari Anasuya Seethakka attended as chief guests. Addressing the gathering, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is working relentlessly with agriculture and farmer welfare as its core mission.

He highlighted that loan waivers worth Rs 21,000 crore were implemented benefiting nearly 25 lakh farmers, and that stalled schemes like subsidised seeds and agricultural mechanisation were revived.

He announced that women farmers are being given priority under the Rs 500 crore mechanisation scheme and assured that drones would be provided exclusively to women in the future. The government is also promoting crop diversification, natural farming and oil palm cultivation in every district, he added.

IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu urged farmers to adopt advanced technologies and modern skills to ensure food security. He stressed the importance of soil conservation, crop diversification and self-reliance in food production, especially in the context of global conflicts affecting supply chains. He praised PJTSAU for bringing new varieties and technologies closer to farmers.

Minister Seethakka underlined the vital role of women in agriculture, stating that 60–80 per cent of agricultural work is done by women. She said the government is implementing several initiatives to economically empower women and enhance their participation in allied agricultural sectors.

ICAR Director General Dr ML Jat lauded Telangana’s efforts in farmer welfare and technological adoption, while PJTSAU Vice-Chancellor Aldas Janayya highlighted women’s growing presence in agricultural education and research. On the occasion, awards were presented to 30 women farmers and six agricultural journalists.