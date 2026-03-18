Ministers Sridhar Babu, Komatireddy chit-chats spark political debate

Informal interactions by senior ministers have sparked political discussion within the Congress party, coming soon after Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy reportedly advised party legislators to avoid casual remarks in Assembly lobbies.

At a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting held on Monday, the Chief Minister is said to have directed MLAs and MLCs to refrain from making comments during informal “chit-chats” and to adhere strictly to the official party and government line.

However, the very next day, senior ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Duddilla Sridhar Babu engaged in informal media interactions within the Assembly premises, triggering debate among political observers and party members alike.

The development reportedly left party legislators and media personnel in a state of confusion, with many questioning whether the ministers’ remarks aligned with the Chief Minister’s earlier directive. Discussions among journalists and leaders hinted at speculation over whether there was a larger political context behind these interactions.

Both ministers are considered senior leaders within the Congress party and have long-standing political experience, leading some to believe their remarks may have been made with specific intent.

During his interaction, Sridhar Babu expressed support for senior leader T. Jeevan Reddy, stating that he had not sought any particular post and was focused on resolving local issues. He assured that the party would extend full support to Jeevan Reddy.

The episode has added to ongoing discussions about internal coordination and messaging within the ruling party in Telangana.