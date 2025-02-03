Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy to Visit Khammam Today

Khammam: Telangana Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy are set to visit Khammam district today to inaugurate and launch multiple development projects. Their visit aims to strengthen infrastructure, healthcare, and road connectivity in the region.

As part of their schedule, the ministers will inaugurate a new city library at the old municipality premises and lay the foundation stone for an Urban Primary Health Centre at Gandhi Chowk. Additionally, they will distribute Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak cheques to beneficiaries at the 37th division and Tirumalayapalem mandal parishad development office.

The ministers will also inspect the proposed site for the Government Medical College at Ballepalli in Khammam Urban mandal and another location at Raghunathapalem on Wyra Road. Moreover, they will lay the foundation stone for the expansion of the Khammam-Papatapalli R&B roads at Kamanchikal village, with an estimated cost of ₹17 crore. Another key project includes the expansion and strengthening of R&B roads at Pallegudem in Khammam Rural mandal, with an investment of ₹55 crore.

The visit highlights the state government's commitment to improving public infrastructure and services in Khammam, ensuring better connectivity and access to essential facilities for the people.