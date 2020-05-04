Minor boy goes missing from Hyderabad's Rajendranagar

A minor boy has gone missing from his home near the dairy farm in Rajendranagar since Thursday. But the incident came to light on Sunday when the boy's parents lodged a complaint with the police.

According to the parents, the 15-year-old boy identified as Tarun Kumar was playing outside his home in the hot sun on Thursday and was chided by his father Venkatesh as he may be affected by the heatstroke. After scolding the boy, his father went inside the home and the boy was missing.

The parents launched a search for him after they realized he went missing. After failing to search him, they approached the Rajendranagar police who registered a case and are investigating.

The boy is a resident of Sassang colony in Rajendranagar and his father is a labourer.