Minor boy sets grandmother afire over property dispute in Hyderabad

fire over a property dispute. The incident occurred on Tuesday here at Hyderabad.

Getting into details, the victim, G Kamsamma has registered her three-acre of land in the name of her three daughters. The minor who learned about the incident picked up a quarrel with his grandmother. He later doused her house with five litres of kerosene and set it on fire.

Kamsamma tried to open the door and come out of the house but ended up dying near the door. On learning her grandmother was dead, the accused went absconding.

Locals who saw the fire thought that she died in the fire accident and alerted the police. The police suspected foul play due to kerosene smell and in the preliminary investigation, they found that there has been a conflict between Kamsamma and the accused for the last few days.

The police registered a case and launched a hunt.