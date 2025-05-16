Miss World beauty contingent to witness India's traditional and cultural heritage at Pillalamarri Marri at 5PM today

Mahabubnagar. Pillala Marri in Mahabubnagar is all set for the culmination of world's beauty with India's traditional and cultural heritage at Pillalamarri at 5pm today. Preparations are in high swing for this event.

According to organizers the inaugural event is expected to be marked by cultural dance exhibiting various dance forms, followed by an exhibition of art and craft and handloom exhibits, after which the beauty contestants from 22 Indo-pacific and Asiana are expected to do plantation before going for a formal traditional photo shoot under the historic Banyan tree spread over 3.5 acres.

The police have made elaborate security arrangements to ensure there is no untoward event happens during the event.