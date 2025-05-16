Live
- Massive Tiranaga Yatra in Sambalpur to honour Armed Forces for success of Operation Sindoor
- Miss World Beauty Contingent to Visit Pillalamarri Today: Grand Cultural Welcome Planned
- Chrome for Android Gets Smarter Text Zoom, Image Descriptions and Real-Time AI Captions
- Former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Remanded in Another Case
- PM Modi, HM Shah wish Sikkim on statehood day; praise its beauty, rich culture and sustainable development
- BJP Compares Pakistan’s Military Operation to India’s 2007 T20 World Cup Victory
- Miss World beauty contingent to witness India's traditional and cultural heritage at Pillalamarri Marri at 5PM today
- Tamil Nadu SSLC Results 2024–25: Pass Rate Reaches 93.8%
- Punjab Police busts ISI-controlled narco smuggling module; 85 kg heroin seized
- Hare Krishna temple dispute: ISKCON Bengaluru chief hails Supreme Court verdict as 'historic'
Miss World beauty contingent to witness India's traditional and cultural heritage at Pillalamarri Marri at 5PM today
Highlights
Pillala Marri in Mahabubnagar is all set for the culmination of world's beauty with India's traditional and cultural heritage at Pillalamarri at 5pm today.
Mahabubnagar. Pillala Marri in Mahabubnagar is all set for the culmination of world's beauty with India's traditional and cultural heritage at Pillalamarri at 5pm today. Preparations are in high swing for this event.
According to organizers the inaugural event is expected to be marked by cultural dance exhibiting various dance forms, followed by an exhibition of art and craft and handloom exhibits, after which the beauty contestants from 22 Indo-pacific and Asiana are expected to do plantation before going for a formal traditional photo shoot under the historic Banyan tree spread over 3.5 acres.
The police have made elaborate security arrangements to ensure there is no untoward event happens during the event.
Next Story