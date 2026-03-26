Mission AIDS Suraksha: NACO focuses on priority districts in Telangana

Dr Rakesh Gupta, Additional Secretary & Director General, NACO, stressed that priority districts in Telangana remain central to India’s HIV response.

Close on the heels of its intensified national initiative Mission AIDS Suraksha, the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, organised a workshop in the city on Wednesday. The workshop aimed to strengthen district-level HIV response and accelerate targeted interventions across Telangana’s priority districts.

The deliberations were led by Dr Rakesh Gupta. He highlighted the importance of focused, data-driven interventions at the grassroots level to improve outcomes and accelerate progress towards national targets. “Strengthened planning, monitoring, and accountability at the district level are critical to ensure effective programme implementation,” Dr Gupta emphasised. Telangana continues to be a key focus state in the national HIV response, with an adult HIV prevalence of 0.41% and an estimated 1,56,961 people living with HIV.