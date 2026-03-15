MLA assures health cards, accident insurance for journalists

Mahabubnagar: Madhusudhan Reddy assured journalists that he would extend full support for their welfare and health security, including providing health cards and accident insurance at his personal expense.

The assurance came on Saturday when representatives of the Telangana Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ) affiliated with the Indian Journalists Union met the MLA at the Devarakadra constituency headquarters in Mahabubnagar and submitted a memorandum seeking health cards for journalists.

Responding positively to their request, the MLA stated that he was always committed to the welfare of journalists and the health security of their families. He said that along with the assistance provided by the government, he would also extend support personally to ensure journalists receive necessary health benefits.

The MLA announced that once the new accreditation cards are issued, health cards would be provided to all eligible journalists in the constituency at his own expense. He further assured that accidental insurance coverage for journalists would also be arranged using his personal funds.

He emphasised that he would stand by journalists and their families, particularly in matters related to health security, and assured that there would be no compromise in extending support to the media fraternity.

Leaders of the TUWJ (IJU) and several journalists attended the meeting and welcomed the MLA’s decision, expressing happiness over the assurance.