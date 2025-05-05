Live
MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy Presents Rs. 5 Lakh Rythu Bima Cheque to Bereaved Farmer's Family
Gadwal: Today, at the MLA camp office in Gadwal district headquarters, Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy handed over a financial assistance cheque of Rs. 5 lakh under the Rythu Bima scheme to the family of deceased farmer Kurava Mallamma from Rayampuram village in Gattu Mandal. Mallamma had passed away due to ill health, and the cheque was presented to her husband Jammanna as part of the state government's support to bereaved and economically disadvantaged farming families.
During the event, the family expressed their gratitude by felicitating the MLA with a shawl and floral bouquet, stating that they would remain ever grateful for his support.
The program was attended by former MPP Vijay, former Vice MPP Ramakrishna Naidu, former Councillor Murali, leaders Kurumannna, Govindu, Santosh, party workers, and others.