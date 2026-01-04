MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy Assures Land and ₹25 Lakh Funds at Sagara Uppari Association Oath-Taking Ceremony in Gadwal

Gadwal: Gadwal MLA Sri Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy attended as the chief guest at the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected district executive committee of the Jogulamba Gadwal District Sagara (Uppari) Association, held on Sunday at Ramprasad Bounquet Hall in Gadwal district headquarters.

On his arrival, the MLA was accorded a warm and ceremonial welcome by the district president Thimmappa, who felicitated him with a shawl and flower bouquet. The MLA later offered floral tributes to the portrait of Sri Bhagiratha, the revered community deity of the Sagara Uppari community.

The oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected district president and executive committee members was conducted under the leadership of the State President of the Sagara Uppari Association, in the presence of the MLA. On the occasion, Sri Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy felicitated the newly elected district president and executive members by presenting shawls and bouquets, and conveyed his hearty congratulations and best wishes.

As part of the programme, the Sagara Uppari Association extended financial assistance of ₹2 lakh to Smt. Gokaramma, wife of late Uppari Thimmappa, who recently lost his life in a road accident. The cheque was handed over by the MLA and the State President, with the support of former district president Venkatesh, on behalf of the association.

Later, the newly elected district president also felicitated the MLA with a shawl and flower bouquet as a mark of respect.

MLA’s Address

Addressing the gathering, MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy congratulated all the newly elected office bearers of the Jogulamba Gadwal District Sagara Uppari Association. He expressed gratitude to the community members for their support and blessings, stating that their cooperation played a key role in his re-election as MLA for the second term.

The MLA assured that he would extend full cooperation for the development of the Sagara Uppari Association. He announced that he would personally contribute towards the installation of the statue of Sri Bhagiratha. He further promised the allocation of half an acre of land for the construction and development of the Sagara Uppari Association building in the near future, along with financial assistance amounting to ₹25 lakh for the association’s overall development.

Highlighting political empowerment, the MLA stated that the Sagara Uppari community would be provided opportunities in nominated posts in local bodies, and assured continued efforts to support the community’s political and economic progress.

He also informed that he would take up the issue of changing the Sagara Uppari reservation category from BC-D to BC-E with the government and strive for a positive outcome. Reiterating his commitment, the MLA stated that his support and cooperation for the development of the Sagara Uppari Association would always remain.

Dignitaries Present

The programme was attended by several prominent leaders, including district senior leader Ramesh Naidu, former councillor Srinu Mudiraj, leaders Ajay, Vanta Bhaskar, along with office bearers and members of the Sagara Uppari Association and other local leaders.