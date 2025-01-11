MLA Couple Attends Oath-Taking Ceremony of New Governing Body at Shri Shri Jamulamma Parashurama temple in Jammi chedu.

Gadwal : Today, the newly elected chairman and directors of the Shri Shri Jamulamma Parashuramu Devasthanam, located in Jammichedu village ,Gadwal district, took their oath in a grand ceremony. The event was attended by the esteemed MLA couple, Mrs. Bandla Jyothi and Krishna Mohan Reddy, who graced the occasion as chief guests.

The MLA couple was warmly welcomed by the temple executive officer and Vedic scholars with a traditional Purnakumbham ceremony. The temple committee also honored the MLA couple by presenting them with a gajamala (elephant garland), and the newly appointed chairman, Boya Venkat Ramulu, and directors were felicitated with flowers and shawls.

As part of the ceremony, the MLA couple performed special prayers at the temple and received the blessings of the goddess. The newly appointed governing body took the oath under the supervision of the Department of Endowments, with a grand celebration held at the temple premises.

Speaking at the event, the former temple chairman highlighted the significant developments made during his tenure, with the support of the MLA, such as the provision of various facilities for devotees, the construction of roads, central lighting, and shelters. He also spoke about the creation of new rooms for the convenience of devotees coming from various regions like Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh.

The MLA expressed his gratitude to the people for their blessings and support, which helped him win the election once again. He also emphasized the importance of continuing the temple's development with the assistance of the state government. Plans for building a Kalyana Mandapam (wedding hall) with an estimated cost of 2 crores, and other infrastructure projects worth 60 lakh rupees for further development, were announced. The MLA assured that his efforts would continue to enhance the temple and provide all necessary facilities for devotees.

Newly elected Chairman, Boya Venkat Ramulu, thanked the state government, district ministers, and the MLA for entrusting him with this responsibility. He pledged his dedication to the temple’s development and vowed to support the upcoming Brahmotsav celebrations with all necessary arrangements.

Prominent figures such as Subhan (District Director), Kuruv Hanumanthu (Agriculture Market Yard Chairman), and several other local leaders, including former MPs, ZPTC members, and party officials, participated in the event.

The event marked a significant step towards further development and enhancement of the Shri Shri Jamulamma Parashuramu Devasthanam, with a focus on providing better facilities for devotees and ensuring the continued prosperity of the temple.















