MLA Dr. Vamshi Krishna inaugurates HPV Vaccination Center in Uppunuthala

Nagar kurnool: MLA Dr. Chikkudu Vamshi Krishna inaugurated the HPV Vaccination Center set up at the Community Health Center in Uppunuthala mandal headquarters.

Speaking on the occasion, he urged parents to ensure that girls aged 9 to 14 years receive the HPV vaccine, which is being provided free of cost by the Central and State governments to prevent cervical cancer. He said the vaccine protects against cancer-causing viruses and advised the public to make full use of this government health initiative.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, celebrations were also organized at the Uppunuthala Community Health Center. MLA Dr. Vamshi Krishna extended his greetings to women and participated in the event. Women doctors Dr. Swapna and Dr. Vani, along with nursing officers Usha, Sushila, Nirmala, and Vijaya, cut a cake to mark the celebration.

Local Sarpanch Srinivasulu, District Medical Officer Ravikumar, DIO Dr. Suresh, District Library Organization Chairman Antati Rajitha Mallesh, Mandal Party President Katta Anantha Reddy, doctors, medical staff, and students participated in the program.