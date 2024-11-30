Live
- Rohan Verma to discontinue as MapmyIndia CEO, to launch consumer biz
- Need more neurologists, must leverage telemedicine to tackle stroke burden in India: Health Ministry
- Kejriwal faces ‘water attack’ during padyatra
- Puttur MLA’s Plan to Demolish Women's Police Station Draws Public Backlash
- Transformative Growth in Aija Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society: Transfers, Promotions, and New Initiatives.
- Punjab CM inaugurates subdivisional complex constructed in record time
- The aim is to win Olympic gold to keep the family legacy going and get married, says Hardik Singh
- Italian vessel’s visit a moment of celebration in two nation’s ties: Sarbananda Sonowal
- Five killed, 20 injured as bus falls into river near Bengal-Sikkim border
- No amount of thanks are enough, Priyanka tells Wayanad's people on first post-victory visit (Lead)
Just In
MLA Ganesh Highlights Importance of Skills and Sports at Mamata High School Anniversary
Cantonment MLA Shri Ganesh attended the 38th anniversary celebration of Mamata High School held at Harihara Kala Bhavan today, where he commended the school management for their dedication and successful operation over the years.
Cantonment MLA Shri Ganesh attended the 38th anniversary celebration of Mamata High School held at Harihara Kala Bhavan today, where he commended the school management for their dedication and successful operation over the years.
In his address, the MLA emphasized that mere academic achievement is not sufficient in today's competitive environment. He urged students to continually enhance their skills and stay abreast of new technologies. Shri Ganesh announced that the Telangana government is set to establish a skill university aimed at equipping students and youth with essential skills for the future.
Additionally, the MLA underscored the significance of sports in maintaining physical health, stating that the government will prioritize sports initiatives. He revealed plans for a sports university under the Revanth Reddy administration, which aims to promote athletic development among students.
Drawing from his own experiences, the MLA encouraged students to embrace hard work and persistence, stating that success comes from overcoming challenges and learning from failures. He urged them to remain undeterred by setbacks, encouraging a mindset of resilience in the face of adversity.