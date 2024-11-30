MLA Ganesh Highlights Importance of Skills and Sports at Mamata High School Anniversary

Cantonment MLA Shri Ganesh attended the 38th anniversary celebration of Mamata High School held at Harihara Kala Bhavan today, where he commended the school management for their dedication and successful operation over the years.

In his address, the MLA emphasized that mere academic achievement is not sufficient in today's competitive environment. He urged students to continually enhance their skills and stay abreast of new technologies. Shri Ganesh announced that the Telangana government is set to establish a skill university aimed at equipping students and youth with essential skills for the future.

Additionally, the MLA underscored the significance of sports in maintaining physical health, stating that the government will prioritize sports initiatives. He revealed plans for a sports university under the Revanth Reddy administration, which aims to promote athletic development among students.

Drawing from his own experiences, the MLA encouraged students to embrace hard work and persistence, stating that success comes from overcoming challenges and learning from failures. He urged them to remain undeterred by setbacks, encouraging a mindset of resilience in the face of adversity.































