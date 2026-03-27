MLA Naini raises local jobs demand, police issues in Assembly

During the Telangana State Legislative Assembly session held on Thursday, Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy raised several key public concerns, urging the government to prioritise local employment and address long-pending issues in the Police Department.

He emphasised that a significant share of jobs in the Kazipet Railway Coach Factory should be reserved for local youth, stating that the project was achieved after years of sustained struggle. He noted that the factory was expected to generate employment opportunities for the region and should directly benefit the local population.

Recalling earlier developments, he said that during the Congress government, under the leadership of then minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah, around ₹20 crore had been allocated and land acquisition carried out for the project.

He further pointed out that senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh played a key role in including the Coach Factory in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. He urged MLAs across party lines to support the demand for local employment.

The MLA also brought attention to several unresolved issues in the Police Department. He highlighted that matters such as multi-zone promotions and the conversion of personnel from Armed Reserve (AR) to Civil wings had remained pending for years.

He added that the non-implementation of 40 per cent reservation had resulted in serious injustice to police personnel.

Criticising past administrations, he stated that negligence by previous governments had pushed the development of the erstwhile Warangal district back by nearly two decades.

He appealed to the state government to take immediate corrective steps and resolve the pending concerns raised in the Assembly.