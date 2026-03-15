MLA Naini Rajender Reddy distributes Ramzan Tofa kits in Hanumakonda

Hanumakonda: WarangalWest MLA Naini Rajender Reddy distributed Ramzan Tofa kits to Muslim families in Hanumakonda on Saturday as part of the Telangana Government’s welfare initiative during the holy month of Ramadhan.

The distribution programmes were held at Jama Masjid in Kazipet under the 63rd Division and at A Noor Masjid in Nayeem Nagar under the 53rd Division. The MLA personally handed over the kits to Muslim women in the presence of local public representatives, religious leaders, party workers and officials.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA stated that a total of 1,700 beneficiaries across the Warangal West constituency would receive the Ramzan Tofa kits. He said the State Government had launched the initiative to extend support to Muslim families and ensure they could observe the holy month with dignity and ease.

Naini Rajender Reddy further said that financial assistance had also been provided to mosques in the constituency. He revealed that Rs1 lakh each had been sanctioned for seven major mosques during the Ramzan month, bringing the total allocation toRs 7 lakh.

He added that the government remained committed to supporting all communities and ensuring that welfare programmes reached those in need, particularly during important religious occasions.