MLA Nayini inaugurated a blood donation camp under the auspices of CREDAI in Warangal

Warangal, October 12: The blood donation camp organized by CREDAI Warangal branch at the Public Gardens Nerella Venumadhav Auditorium in Hanumakonda city began with a grand start. The program was inaugurated by Warangal West Constituency MLA Sri Nayini Rajender Reddy, Warangal Mayor Smt. Gundu Sudharani, KUDA Chairman Sri Inagala Venkatram Reddy, GWMC Commissioner Smt. Chahat Bajpai as chief guests.

More than 500 people donated blood voluntarily in this program. The public representatives who visited the blood donation camp congratulated the founders of CREDAI. MLA Nayini praised CREDAI for taking up programs like blood donation while also practicing social responsibility.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Nayini Rajender Reddy said that blood donation is a great act of piety. It is a joy to see the youth coming forward in large numbers for such programs. He said that CREDAI is commendable for coming forward in the construction sector as well as in social service.

The program was attended by Red Cross Governing Board Member EV Srinivas Rao, CREDAI Warangal President Nayini Amarender Reddy, General Secretary Sakhamuri Amar and CREDAI Chairman - Tirupati Reddy, President Elect - Srinivas Reddy, Vice Presidents - M. Ravinder Reddy, L. Rajnikanth Reddy, G. Rajender Reddy; Joint Secretaries - Konda Reddy, Nagaraju, Venkata Malla Reddy; Treasurer - Varun Agarwal; EC members - Rishin Reddy, Manohar, C. Sandeep, and Babu Rao, along with city dignitaries, youth, and representatives of voluntary organizations participated in large numbers.