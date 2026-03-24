MLA Palla slams government in Assembly over paddy procurement delays

Hanumakonda: Palla Rajeshwar Reddy launched a sharp attack on the state government in the Assembly over the issue of paddy procurement, alleging a stark mismatch between official claims and the ground reality faced by farmers.

Raising the matter during the session, the MLA questioned the government’s assertion of record-level procurement, asking where such records existed and why farmers across the state were still awaiting procurement to begin.

He sought clarity on delays and demanded an explanation regarding the reported permission to procure 50 lakh metric tonnes of paddy.