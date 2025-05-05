MLA provides financial assistance to family members of accident victims

Khanapur: Local constituency MLA Vedma Bojju Patel on Sunday went to Lothorya Thanda in Pembi mandal along with former MLA Ajmira Rekha Shyam Nayak to visit the victims’ family members upon learning about a gruesome road accident that took the life of sisters Banawat Ashwini and Manjula.

“It is sad that Ashwini and Manjula, sisters from Lothorya Thanda, died in a road accident that took place near Argul village in Jakranpalli mandal of Nizamabad district on Friday,” he said. The MLA also provided financial assistance of Rs 20,000 to the victim’s family.

He said that the sudden death of a student with a bright future was deeply distressing. He assured that the government would support the victim’s family. He said that Indiramma would provide houses and take steps to provide employment opportunities.